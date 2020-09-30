Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Posts Earnings Results

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Q.E.P. had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 2.69%.

Shares of Q.E.P. stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. Q.E.P. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Q.E.P.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood and laminate flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installation and do-it-yourself markets. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

