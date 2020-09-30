Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Increased by Analyst

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.64. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Northcoast Research cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.92.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $333.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $343.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.91, for a total value of $618,990.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,090.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total transaction of $2,517,101.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,083 shares of company stock worth $5,424,680. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 104,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.