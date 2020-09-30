Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Issued By Raymond James

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$299.05 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.05.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$15.60 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.52 and a 1 year high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.43.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Bruce V. Walter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total transaction of C$931,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Graeme Perry sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.34, for a total transaction of C$408,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,528,745.38. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,937,270.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

