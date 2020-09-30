Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Chemours Co Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CC)

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Chemours in a research note issued on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chemours’ FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 47.31%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $20.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. Chemours has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $22.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $56,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

