Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Issued By Raymond James

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Iamgold in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 32.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Iamgold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iamgold to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

IAG stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. Iamgold has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Iamgold by 51.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 226,993 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,395 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 6,032.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 686,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 675,673 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Iamgold in the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iamgold in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 14.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

