Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Middlefield Banc Corp Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Middlefield Banc in a research report issued on Thursday, September 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich forecasts that the bank will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Middlefield Banc’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

MBCN stock opened at $19.87 on Monday. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $126.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 491.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

