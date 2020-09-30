Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for ArcBest Corp Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for ArcBest in a research report issued on Thursday, September 24th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ARCB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

Shares of ARCB opened at $32.24 on Monday. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $627.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.73 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 416.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 331.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 306.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other ArcBest news, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $397,298.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.