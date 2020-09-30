Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Analysts at B.Riley Securit decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Foundation in a research note issued on Thursday, September 24th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $13.14 on Monday. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $586.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,709,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,528,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Foundation by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,435,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,441,000 after acquiring an additional 345,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in First Foundation by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,017,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,631,000 after acquiring an additional 232,593 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

