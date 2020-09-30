Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Cut by Oppenheimer

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.84). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.89) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MRNS. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $11.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.00. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,187,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,875 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

