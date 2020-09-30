Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Increased by Analyst

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s FY2020 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.65.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $28.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 92.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

