Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) Lowered by Wedbush

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nikola in a report issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nikola’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NKLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Nikola from $50.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $17.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09. Nikola has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Nikola news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton bought 41,400 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,674.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $59,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

