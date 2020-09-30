Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for TechnipFMC PLC Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Herbert now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.20 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $6.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -0.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.05. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 514.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 728.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $70,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.