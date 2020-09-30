Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Increased by Analyst

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for CarMax in a report released on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

NYSE:KMX opened at $93.08 on Monday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $109.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.80.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $1,516,332.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $911,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,401.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,295 shares of company stock worth $44,382,115 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 12.6% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,082.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

