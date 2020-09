QINETIQ GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of QINETIQ GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

