QLC Chain Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and $137,238.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, Gate.io and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00264625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00040140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00091900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.76 or 0.01615629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00175779 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Coinnest and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

