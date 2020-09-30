Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Quarterhill Inc (NASDAQ:QTRH) shot up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.36. 2,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 60,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The company has a market cap of $161.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quarterhill stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quarterhill Inc (NASDAQ:QTRH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 157,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Quarterhill at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

