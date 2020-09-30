Quest Rare Minerals (TSE:QRM) Trading Up 10%

Quest Rare Minerals Ltd (TSE:QRM) shares traded up 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 211,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 261,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Quest Rare Minerals Company Profile (TSE:QRM)

Quest Rare Minerals Ltd is a Canada-based exploration and evaluation company. Its project consists of regional areas, including Northern Project Area and Southern Project Area. Its Northern Project Area consists of mine site and plant tailings management facility at Strange Lake, Quebec. Its Southern Project Area is situated at Becancour industrial park, Quebec and consists of Becancour process plant site, and process plant residue management facility.

