QuickX Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.04 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 5% higher against the dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.04 million and $280,041.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042949 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $548.13 or 0.05078138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056999 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033832 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

