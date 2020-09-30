Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.01 Million

Analysts expect that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will post $401.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $407.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390.40 million. Quidel reported sales of $126.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 217%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $201.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.40 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QDEL. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.02. 7,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.39. Quidel has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $306.72.

In related news, Director Edward L. Michael acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,764.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $595,658.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,120.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,800 shares of company stock worth $4,270,515 and have sold 28,848 shares worth $8,058,196. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 73.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

