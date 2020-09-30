Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Maverix Metals in a report released on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

MMX stock opened at C$6.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a current ratio of 12.76. The stock has a market cap of $877.74 million and a P/E ratio of -142.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.90. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.10 and a 52 week high of C$7.55.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.45 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is presently -41.67%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

