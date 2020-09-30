Raymond James Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$772.57 million for the quarter.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$106.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$106.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$88.09. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$43.25 and a 1-year high of C$117.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76.

In other news, Senior Officer Louise Grondin sold 11,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.68, for a total transaction of C$1,203,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,989 shares in the company, valued at C$6,489,008.52. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,794 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.48, for a total transaction of C$191,025.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,384,240. Insiders have sold 26,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,285 over the last quarter.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

