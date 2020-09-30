Raymond James Comments on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $247.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million.
Shares of WPM opened at $49.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% in the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
