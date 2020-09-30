Raymond James Comments on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $247.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WPM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of WPM opened at $49.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% in the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

