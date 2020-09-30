Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) – Raymond James cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAND. TheStreet lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.59.

NYSEAMERICAN:SAND opened at $8.47 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,028.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

