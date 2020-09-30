Raymond James Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.04.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MAG. TD Securities lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.54.

MAG stock opened at C$22.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.58. The company has a current ratio of 116.52, a quick ratio of 115.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$5.33 and a 12 month high of C$24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.68.

In other MAG Silver news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 42,300 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total transaction of C$824,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,728,516. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 3,600 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.93, for a total transaction of C$86,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,743 shares in the company, valued at C$2,315,059.99. Insiders have sold 194,900 shares of company stock worth $4,104,628 over the last three months.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

