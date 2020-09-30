Raymond James Weighs in on Barrick Gold Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Raymond James lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$37.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.02. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$17.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.09.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.61 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill acquired 25,244 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$35.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$888,336.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,220,987.43. Also, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.46, for a total transaction of C$384,579.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,671,575.71.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.