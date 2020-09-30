React Group (LON:REAT) Shares Down 4.6%

React Group PLC (LON:REAT)’s share price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 119,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,208,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

React Group Company Profile

REACT Group Plc provides specialist cleaning and decontamination service to the public sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers ducting and fan cleaning, clinical/non-clinical waste disposal, fly tipping clear, decontamination, roadside/layby and transit area deep clean, search and removal, animal/human fatality management, and pigeon guano removal/anti bird services.

