Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) PT Raised to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ready Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ready Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

Ready Capital stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,585. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.31 million, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ready Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

