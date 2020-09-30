Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Director Sells C$70,358.10 in Stock

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.45, for a total value of C$70,358.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,877,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,935,123.74.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Real Matters alerts:

On Friday, September 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.68, for a total value of C$71,043.90.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$70,841.10.

On Friday, September 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.41, for a total value of C$70,235.10.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.26, for a total value of C$69,774.90.

On Monday, September 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.65, for a total value of C$70,935.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.61, for a total value of C$73,826.10.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.66, for a total value of C$73,965.90.

On Monday, August 24th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.69, for a total value of C$86,061.90.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.74, for a total value of C$89,205.00.

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at C$25.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53. Real Matters Inc has a twelve month low of C$7.74 and a twelve month high of C$33.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REAL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Real Matters from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Real Matters from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.