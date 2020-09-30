Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Director Sells C$70,841.10 in Stock

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$70,841.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,871,384 shares in the company, valued at C$91,417,700.36.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.68, for a total transaction of C$71,043.90.

On Monday, September 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.45, for a total transaction of C$70,358.10.

On Friday, September 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.41, for a total transaction of C$70,235.10.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.26, for a total transaction of C$69,774.90.

On Monday, September 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.65, for a total transaction of C$70,935.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.61, for a total transaction of C$73,826.10.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.66, for a total transaction of C$73,965.90.

On Monday, August 24th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.69, for a total transaction of C$86,061.90.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.74, for a total transaction of C$89,205.00.

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at C$25.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 60.53. Real Matters Inc has a 12 month low of C$7.74 and a 12 month high of C$33.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.71.

REAL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

