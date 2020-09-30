RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.87 Million

Brokerages expect RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) to announce sales of $292.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.91 million. RealPage reported sales of $255.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RealPage will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million.

RP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RealPage in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

In related news, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $305,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,636.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 117,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $6,679,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,402,650.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,158 shares of company stock valued at $22,518,451 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in RealPage by 570.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 47.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the second quarter valued at $124,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,506. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.27. RealPage has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.76 and a beta of 0.97.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

