Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Inter Pipeline (IPL)

Inter Pipeline (TSE: IPL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 9/29/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/29/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/29/2020 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$13.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/23/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/23/2020 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/23/2020 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$13.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/15/2020 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$13.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/3/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/3/2020 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$13.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/10/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00.
- 8/7/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2020 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$12.00.
- 8/4/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.
IPL opened at C$13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.21. Inter Pipeline Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$5.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.10.
Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$539.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$578.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Pipeline Ltd will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.
