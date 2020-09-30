Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Inter Pipeline (IPL)

Inter Pipeline (TSE: IPL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/29/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$13.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$13.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$13.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$13.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00.

8/7/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

8/4/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

IPL opened at C$13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.21. Inter Pipeline Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$5.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.10.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$539.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$578.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Pipeline Ltd will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.98%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

