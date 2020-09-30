Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Duerr (DUE)

Duerr (ETR: DUE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/25/2020 – Duerr was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Duerr was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Duerr was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Duerr was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Duerr was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Duerr had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/19/2020 – Duerr was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Duerr was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR DUE opened at €25.48 ($29.98) on Wednesday. Duerr AG has a 1 year low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 1 year high of €32.90 ($38.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €26.78 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.68.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Duerr AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duerr AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.