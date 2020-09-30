ReddCoin Price Down 35.8% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Bisq and Cryptopia. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $24.00 million and $78,220.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00050918 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,784.37 or 0.99914805 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00630471 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.01246315 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00109050 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bisq, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, Bittrex, C-Patex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

