Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). Replimune Group reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Replimune Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.06.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Robert Coffin sold 169,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $3,756,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,048,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,330,383.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $351,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,042,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,750 shares of company stock worth $4,243,418. 50.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 120,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 672,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 107,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 159,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 61,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a current ratio of 22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.11 million, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 3.20.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

