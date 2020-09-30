Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orrstown Financial Services in a report issued on Thursday, September 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.26. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.59 million.

ORRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Orrstown Financial Services from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $12.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.89. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 16.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

