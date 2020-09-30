Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Precision Drilling Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Precision Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.55). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

PD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.15.

TSE PD opened at C$0.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.35 million and a PE ratio of -3.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.83. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$189.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$182.68 million.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

