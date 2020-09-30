Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report issued on Thursday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.64. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, September 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

DRI opened at $100.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -252.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $124.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,634,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,676,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,550,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,817 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,278,000 after purchasing an additional 942,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,207,000 after purchasing an additional 774,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

