Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Insight Enterprises, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) – Barrington Research issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Insight Enterprises in a report issued on Thursday, September 24th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio expects that the software maker will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSIT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $56.39 on Monday. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,778.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $355,647.60. Insiders have sold a total of 19,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,437 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2,388.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

