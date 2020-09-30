Reviewing Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) and Charlie's (OTCMKTS:CHUC)

Charlie's (OTCMKTS:CHUC) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Charlie's and Exactus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie's $22.74 million 3.59 -$2.15 million N/A N/A Exactus $350,000.00 7.16 -$9.69 million N/A N/A

Charlie's has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Charlie's and Exactus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie's 0 0 0 0 N/A Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Charlie's and Exactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie's -34.47% N/A -79.67% Exactus -749.90% -349.47% -130.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Charlie's shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie's shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Exactus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Charlie's has a beta of 6.65, suggesting that its stock price is 565% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exactus has a beta of 5.34, suggesting that its stock price is 434% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Charlie's beats Exactus on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charlie's

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 90 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

