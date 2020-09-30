Reviewing Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) and FormFactor (OTCMKTS:FORM)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) and FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Infineon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of FormFactor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of FormFactor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Infineon Technologies and FormFactor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infineon Technologies $9.06 billion 4.08 $981.71 million $1.00 28.31 FormFactor $589.46 million 3.27 $39.35 million $0.81 30.91

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than FormFactor. Infineon Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FormFactor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Infineon Technologies and FormFactor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infineon Technologies 1 5 4 0 2.30 FormFactor 0 2 7 0 2.78

FormFactor has a consensus target price of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.13%. Given FormFactor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FormFactor is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FormFactor has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Infineon Technologies and FormFactor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infineon Technologies 5.19% 8.12% 4.84% FormFactor 9.92% 12.84% 9.96%

Summary

FormFactor beats Infineon Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products. The Industrial Power Control segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, driver ICs, IGBT modules and stacks, and silicon carbide MOSEFTs and modules for electric vehicle charging stations, energy distribution, home appliances, industrial drives, industrial robots, industrial vehicles, renewable energy generation, and traction. The Power Management & Multimarket segment offers control ICs, customized chips, discrete low-voltage and high-voltage power MOSFETs and driver ICs, GPS low-noise amplifiers, MEMS and ASICs for pressure sensors and silicon microphones, radar sensor ICs, RF antenna switches and power transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and transient voltage suppressor diodes for use in cellular infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, DC motors, various components, Internet of Things, LED and conventional lighting systems, mobile devices, and power management. The Digital Security Solutions segment provides contact-based, contactless, dual interface, and embedded security controllers for authentication, automotive, government identification document, healthcare card, Internet of things, mobile communication, payment system, mobile payment, ticketing, access control, and trusted computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; integrated measurement systems that include test instrumentation, probe, cabling configurations, and software to enable fast, accurate, and on-wafer data collection for complex application and measurement needs; thermal subsystems that produce thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations. In addition, the company offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. FormFactor, Inc. markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

