Reviewing InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) and Patterson-UTI Energy (OTCMKTS:PTEN)

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) and Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares InPlay Oil and Patterson-UTI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil -233.19% -46.49% -21.98% Patterson-UTI Energy -52.19% -12.67% -7.95%

This table compares InPlay Oil and Patterson-UTI Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $52.15 million 0.13 -$20.23 million N/A N/A Patterson-UTI Energy $2.47 billion 0.22 -$425.70 million ($0.99) -2.94

InPlay Oil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Patterson-UTI Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for InPlay Oil and Patterson-UTI Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 1 0 0 2.00 Patterson-UTI Energy 9 11 1 0 1.62

Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus target price of $4.74, suggesting a potential upside of 62.91%. Given Patterson-UTI Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Patterson-UTI Energy is more favorable than InPlay Oil.

Risk and Volatility

InPlay Oil has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patterson-UTI Energy has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Patterson-UTI Energy beats InPlay Oil on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InPlay Oil

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta. Inplay Oil Corp. is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had a drilling fleet of 252 marketable land-based drilling rigs. The Pressure Pumping segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation and cementing for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic fracturing, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas, the Mid-Continent, and the Appalachian region. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides a suite of directional drilling services, including directional drilling, downhole performance motors, motor rentals, directional surveying, measurement-while-drilling, wireline steering tools, and services that enhance the accuracy of horizontal wellbore placement. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. also manufactures and sells pipe handling components and related technology to drilling contractors, as well as provides electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine, and mining industries in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

