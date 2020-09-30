Reviewing Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Spectrum Global Solutions alerts:

0.1% of Telenor ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Telenor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Global Solutions -37.20% N/A -67.02% Telenor ASA 4.97% 13.88% 2.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spectrum Global Solutions and Telenor ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Telenor ASA 0 7 2 0 2.22

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Telenor ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Global Solutions $34.01 million 0.01 -$5.83 million N/A N/A Telenor ASA $12.95 billion 1.85 $883.79 million $0.73 22.35

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telenor ASA beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. provides services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors primarily in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Caribbean. The company's engineering, design, construction, installation, and maintenance services support the build-out, maintenance, upgrade, and operation of fiber optic, Ethernet, copper, wireless, wireline, utility, and enterprise networks. It also offers an array of operations, construction, project, and program management professional required to facilitate the networks from the design and planning phase, engineer evaluation and sign off, regulatory, installation, commissioning, and maintain various types of Wi-Fi and wide-area networks, distributed antenna system networks, and small cell distribution networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), cable broadband multiple system operators, and enterprise customers. In addition, the company designs, installs, and maintains hardware solutions for OEMs that support voice, data, and optical networks. Further, it offers consulting and professional solutions to the service-provider and enterprise market, including project management, network implementation, network installation, network upgrades, rebuilds, maintenance, and consulting services. Additionally, the company provides network systems design, site acquisition services, asset audits, architectural and engineering services, program management, construction management and inspection, installation, maintenance, and other technical services, as well as in-field design, computer aided design and drawing services, fiber, and distributed antenna system deployments. The company was formerly known as Mantra Venture Group Ltd. and changed its name to Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. in December 2017. Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Longwood, Florida.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed line services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcast services include DTH, and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, and terrestrial radio and TV transmission. The company also provides wholesale services that enable the operators to route international voice, messaging, data, and signaling traffic through a single connection to a global network, as well as handles international roaming relationships. In addition, it offers digital services, such as international communication services and machine to machine communication, as well as Internet based services, digital media advertising, and financial services. Further, the company sells mobile devices; and leases base station sites and equipment. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.