Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Stock Price Up 30.8%

Shares of Rio Silver Inc (CVE:RYO) rose 30.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 1,925,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,652% from the average daily volume of 109,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Rio Silver (CVE:RYO)

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Americas, Canada, and Peru. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Niñobamba silver and gold project covering an area of 4,490 hectares located in southeast of Lima in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru; and the Gerow Lake property, a base metal project located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

