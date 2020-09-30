Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. National Bank Financial has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$539.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$505.64 million.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.00.

RBA stock opened at C$79.22 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of C$37.76 and a 1-year high of C$84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$78.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 57.55%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

