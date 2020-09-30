ROAD (ROAD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.42 Million

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. ROAD has a market cap of $7.42 million and $1.42 million worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROAD token can now be bought for $0.0935 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ROAD has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00269064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00091952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.50 or 0.01644476 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00176578 BTC.

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 tokens. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

ROAD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

