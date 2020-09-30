Roth Capital Increases Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $18.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $1.80 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 221.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market cap of $244.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.26. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($51.97) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 40.47% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

