Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 859,800 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the August 31st total of 441,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:RDS.B traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.66. 4,127,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,259. The company has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $62.27.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.49 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th.

A number of research firms have commented on RDS.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

