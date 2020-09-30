Rubycoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.71 Million (RBY)

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Rubycoin has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rubycoin has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0620 or 0.00000575 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00022707 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004500 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rubycoin Profile

RBY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,601,562 coins. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg . The official website for Rubycoin is www.rubycoin.org

Buying and Selling Rubycoin

Rubycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

