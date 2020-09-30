Ruff (RUFF) Market Cap Hits $5.12 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Ruff has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $362,681.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00264625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00040140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00091900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.76 or 0.01615629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00175779 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff’s launch date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

