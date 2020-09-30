Russell Black Acquires 60,500 Shares of DX (Group) PLC (LON:DX) Stock

DX (Group) PLC (LON:DX) insider Russell Black purchased 60,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £10,285 ($13,439.17).

Shares of DX (Group) stock opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.65. DX has a twelve month low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 20.60 ($0.27). The stock has a market cap of $98.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DX shares. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of DX (Group) from GBX 14 ($0.18) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of DX (Group) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, mail, and logistic services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division provides DX 1-Man, a national and international, next-day delivery services; DX 2-Man, a home delivery service; and DX Logistics, a logistics solution that include warehouse management, and customer-liveried vehicle and uniformed personnel service.

